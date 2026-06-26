Tamannaah Bhatia poses with Trisha Krishnan in a gorgeous ivory silk saree at friend's wedding; here's how much it costs
Tamannaah Bhatia served timeless wedding guest fashion in an ivory silk saree while celebrating a friend's big day. Check out how much her elegant look cost.
Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended a close friend's wedding ceremony, serving elegance in a gorgeous ivory silk saree. Sharing glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram on June 26, the actor penned a heartfelt caption that read, "Fairytales are real, I saw one today..." She went on to share candid moments from the festivities, calling her friends "family," celebrating the bride, and reflecting on the joy of lifelong friendships.
In the carousel, Tamannaah looked stunning in an ivory silk saree paired with exquisite jewellery. She also posed with actor Trisha Krishnan and other close friends, giving fans a peek into the dreamy, colour-coordinated wedding celebrations. Let's take a closer look at Tamannaah's elegant wedding guest ensemble and pick some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look )
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in elegant ivory saree
For the occasion, Tamannaah chose a handwoven silk saree that perfectly matched the wedding’s ivory-and-gold dress code. Rendered in a soft ecru-beige hue, the saree featured a luxurious satin-like sheen that gave it a fluid, almost liquid appearance as it cascaded gracefully over her shoulder.
It comes handwoven in Mashroo silk, a unique textile celebrated for its glossy silk finish on the outside and soft cotton backing on the inside, making it both luxurious and comfortable to wear. Delicate Oriental-inspired embroidery adorned the borders and pallu, while subtle pops of colour and tassel detailing added depth without taking away from the saree’s understated elegance.
Adding a modern edge to the traditional drape, Tamannaah paired the saree with a structured strapless corset-style blouse in a matching ivory shade. The fitted silhouette beautifully contrasted the fluidity of the saree, creating a balanced look that was equal parts elegant and fashion-forward.
How much her outfit cost
If you loved Tamannaah’s elegant saree and want to add it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Her six-yard drape is from the label Ekaya Banaras’ Silk Dialogue Autumn/Winter collection and comes with a price tag of ₹43,177.
Keeping the styling refined, Tamannaah accessorised the saree with a statement layered pearl necklace and minimalist stud earrings. The pearls beautifully complemented the warm ecru tone, lending the outfit a regal, old-world charm.
Her beauty look echoed the same understated aesthetic. She styled her hair in a sleek, pulled-back low bun and opted for dewy skin, softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks and pink lips, creating a fresh, luminous finish.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.