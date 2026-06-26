Tamannaah Bhatia poses with Trisha Krishnan in a gorgeous ivory silk saree at friend's wedding; here's how much it costs

For the occasion, Tamannaah chose a handwoven silk saree that perfectly matched the wedding’s ivory-and-gold dress code. Rendered in a soft ecru-beige hue, the saree featured a luxurious satin-like sheen that gave it a fluid, almost liquid appearance as it cascaded gracefully over her shoulder.

In the carousel, Tamannaah looked stunning in an ivory silk saree paired with exquisite jewellery. She also posed with actor Trisha Krishnan and other close friends, giving fans a peek into the dreamy, colour-coordinated wedding celebrations. Let's take a closer look at Tamannaah's elegant wedding guest ensemble and pick some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look )

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended a close friend's wedding ceremony, serving elegance in a gorgeous ivory silk saree. Sharing glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram on June 26, the actor penned a heartfelt caption that read, "Fairytales are real, I saw one today..." She went on to share candid moments from the festivities, calling her friends "family," celebrating the bride, and reflecting on the joy of lifelong friendships.

It comes handwoven in Mashroo silk, a unique textile celebrated for its glossy silk finish on the outside and soft cotton backing on the inside, making it both luxurious and comfortable to wear. Delicate Oriental-inspired embroidery adorned the borders and pallu, while subtle pops of colour and tassel detailing added depth without taking away from the saree’s understated elegance.

Adding a modern edge to the traditional drape, Tamannaah paired the saree with a structured strapless corset-style blouse in a matching ivory shade. The fitted silhouette beautifully contrasted the fluidity of the saree, creating a balanced look that was equal parts elegant and fashion-forward.