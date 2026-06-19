Janhvi Kapoor stuns in silk saree and lavish choker, shows how to ace maharani-core style

The post was captioned “JK ❤️ Queen energy only 👑 ✨,” given how opulent and classy the ensemble makes her look. Janhvi Kapoor served a saree look that falls right into the maharani-core aesthetic, but with a chic, contemporary flair.

The elegance of wearing a saree, six yards of pure grace and intricate artistry, has an extraordinary charm. Janhvi Kapoor 's latest look is a reminder of exactly that. Celebrity hair artist Nikita Menon shared the actor's latest look, draped in an ivory saree.

The saree Let's get a closer look at her lovely ensemble. Janhvi wore an ivory silk saree with golden floral motifs and golden black borders. The black velvet blouse complemented the saree with its intricate detailing.

With a deep neckline and cutout back, the blouse also added necessary structure to the look. The highlight comes in the form of colourful beaded tassels dangling from blouse sleeves and waistline.

The accessories Staying true to the colour-coordinating principle of styling, which every unit of this look adhered to, the jewellery she wore matched the jewel-toned blouse tassels. Janhvi wore a choker necklace with aquamarine stones as an accent colour. Her matching big, round stud earrings with the same green stone detailing also stood out brilliantly with a pastel dazzle.

The hair and makeup department was equally flawless, with Janhvi stunning in a soft pink glam look. Her makeup included nude-pink lips, pink eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, and a generous amount of blush on cheekbones, all atop a luminous base.

To keep the saree and accessories at centre stage, her hair was centre-parted and styled in a slicked-back, high bun, reminiscent of a royal maharani's hairstyle. The tiny red bindi completed the look, doing much of the heavy lifting in elevating the glam quotient.

Why does this look work, and why should you take inspiration from it for your next festive event? For starters, the styling is powerful, making the look feel like a royal portrait brought to life. In the age of clean-girl aesthetics, which has seeped into desi styling through georgette drapes and sequinned sarees, silk remains timeless, elegant and full of old-world charm.

To nail this look, go for a classic saree, possibly one from your mother's wardrobe, and pair it with a heavily embellished blouse. Complete the look with a sleek hair bun, statement jewellery, glowing makeup, and a tiny bindi to bring the whole regal mode together.