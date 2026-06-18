Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look

Bringing together the worlds of Hollywood and Bollywood, Henry Cavill and Sara Ali Khan recently fronted a global campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines. The stylish duo turned heads with their fashion-forward looks, blending elegance with modern sophistication. Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill shine in regal styles for Longines global campaign event. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

On June 18, Sara offered fans a glimpse into the glamorous affair, sharing a series of stunning photographs on Instagram with the caption, "A royal affair with @longines." Staying true to the theme, the actor embraced regal glamour in an ensemble that exuded old-world charm and contemporary elegance. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes )

Sara Ali Khan rocks all white look Sara channelled elegance in a monochromatic ivory ensemble that blended vintage charm with modern sophistication. She wore a structured midi-length sheath dress crafted from richly textured tweed-like fabric, featuring a flattering scoop neckline. Elevating the look further, she draped a matching blazer over her shoulders, adding a polished and refined touch.

Her accessories were equally chic, including a delicate embroidered pouch bag, pointed-toe pumps embellished with crystal buckles, a sleek watch and a subtle brooch. A sophisticated fascinator adorned with a sheer tulle bow, paired with a sleek bun, completed her regal, old-world-inspired appearance.