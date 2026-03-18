Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes
Core workouts can go wrong despite best efforts. Celebrity pilates trainer reveals 3 common exercises people mess up and how to fix them for better results.
Getting a strong core isn’t just about doing more reps; it’s about doing them right. Many popular exercises may look simple, but are often performed incorrectly, reducing results and increasing the risk of strain or injury.
Celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit, who has trained stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor, highlighted three of the most popular core exercises people swear by, but often get wrong, in her March 17 Instagram post.
From subtle posture mistakes to incorrect muscle engagement, these common errors can impact your progress. Here’s how to fix them and make every move count. (Also read: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit says ‘Sara is one of the most focused stars’; shares how Janhvi, Ananya stay in shape )
Plank
Where you should feel it:
Core (abs, obliques, and pelvic floor), along with glutes, quads, and some shoulder engagement.
Where you shouldn’t feel it:
Neck or lower back
Pro tip to improve your form:
- Push the floor away to activate your shoulders
- Keep your core, including the pelvic floor, engaged
- Maintain hips in line with your shoulders (avoid sagging or lifting too high)
Crunches
Where you should feel it:
Abs and upper core
Where you shouldn’t feel it:
Neck or lower back
Pro tip to improve your form:
- Keep your chin slightly tucked, in line with your spine
- Lift using your core, not your neck
- Let your hands support your head lightly, avoid pulling your head forward
Teaser
Where you should feel it:
Deep core engagement, with hip flexors assisting the lift
Where you shouldn’t feel it:
Neck, shoulders, lower back, or quads gripping
Pro tip to improve your form:
- Focus on your breathing throughout the movement
- Keep your chest lifted and spine long
- Imagine drawing your abs in and up to support the lift, while breathing steadily to avoid neck tension
Benefits of core exercises
Core exercises strengthen the muscles of your abdomen, back, and pelvis, helping improve posture, balance, and overall stability. A strong core also supports better performance in daily activities and workouts, reduces the risk of injuries, and can help ease lower back pain by providing proper spinal support.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.