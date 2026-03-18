Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes

Getting a strong core isn’t just about doing more reps; it’s about doing them right. Many popular exercises may look simple, but are often performed incorrectly, reducing results and increasing the risk of strain or injury. Namrata Purohit shares common core exercise mistakes and how to fix them for better results (Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit, who has trained stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor, highlighted three of the most popular core exercises people swear by, but often get wrong, in her March 17 Instagram post.

From subtle posture mistakes to incorrect muscle engagement, these common errors can impact your progress. Here’s how to fix them and make every move count. (Also read: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit says ‘Sara is one of the most focused stars’; shares how Janhvi, Ananya stay in shape )

Plank Where you should feel it: Core (abs, obliques, and pelvic floor), along with glutes, quads, and some shoulder engagement.

Where you shouldn’t feel it: Neck or lower back