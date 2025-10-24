Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit says ‘Sara is one of the most focused stars’; shares how Janhvi, Ananya stay in shape

Pilates is the latest craze in the fitness world, captivating everyone from Bollywood stars to fitness enthusiasts. To understand the hype around this popular workout, we reached out to Namrata Purohit, a celebrity pilates trainer and partner at The Pilates Studio who has trained stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more. Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shares why Pilates is the go-to workout for stars. (Instagram/@namratapurohit)

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the trainer shares everything from celebrity fitness secrets to beginner-friendly tips for adding Pilates to daily routines for weight loss and flexibility.

Excerpts from the interview:

What exactly is Pilates, and how can it be explained in the simplest, most relatable way?

Pilates was started by a man, Joseph Pilates, for men at war, and then it was transformed for ballet and contemporary dancers. Simply put, it is a form of exercise that will get you strong like a warrior but also build the lean, long, and flexible muscles of a dancer. Pilates is a form of movement that focuses on building strength, flexibility, balance, and awareness, all while being gentle on the joints.

I often describe it as a workout where you strengthen from the inside out - it targets your core but also works every muscle group in a controlled way. The beauty is that it’s suitable for everyone, whether you’re an athlete, recovering from injury, or just starting your fitness journey.

Pilates has become a celebrity favourite. Why do you think stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor swear by it?

Celebrities live very demanding lives, and they need something that keeps them strong, lean, and injury-free while also helping them manage stress. Pilates does exactly that, it strengthens without straining the joints, helps maintain a toned physique, and improves energy levels. For many of my clients, it’s not just about looking good but also about feeling balanced and centred, which is why they keep coming back to it.

You’ve trained some of the biggest names in the industry. What was your very first celebrity training experience like?

It has been a very positive journey with everyone. The great part about training the celebrities is that they are highly self-motivated, making my job easier.

Is there a celebrity you’ve trained whose fitness journey really inspired you because of their transformation or discipline?

I think Sara is one of the most focused people I know; she works really hard and is extremely dedicated to her fitness routine.

Who would you say is your fittest celebrity client right now?

That’s a tough one because so many of them are incredibly dedicated. Janhvi is extremely consistent, Ishaan works very hard, Ananya has really started enjoying working out, and Sara never misses a session, even with her packed schedule. Each of them has their own strengths, and what makes them ‘fit’ is not just their bodies but their discipline and commitment to their health.

Is there a fitness secret of celebrities that people would be surprised to know?

One thing people may not realise is that there’s no magic; it really comes down to consistency and balance. Celebrities are disciplined about showing up for their workouts, but they also know when to rest and recover. Another surprising fact is that many of them keep their routines quite simple, quality training, good nutrition, and enough sleep, nothing extreme or unsustainable.