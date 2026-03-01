Women's weight loss in 30s explained: Celebrity nutritionist shares real reason diets, workouts aren’t working anymore
Prateek Kumar says women in their 30s are doing it all – hitting the gym, eating healthy – but still struggling with weight loss and energy. Here's why.
For many women entering their 30s, the weight loss playbook that worked in their 20s suddenly stops working. Despite hitting 10,000 steps, swapping pasta for salads, and cutting out sugar, the scale remains stubbornly fixed. Also read | Does lifting weights make a woman look bulky and manly? Celebrity fitness trainer reveals the truth
According to Prateek Kumar, functional nutritionist, fitness coach and and founder of Fitcru, the issue isn't a lack of willpower — it’s a biological and lifestyle 'overload'. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek, who has coached actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D’Cruz, and Rajkummar Rao, shared that women in this decade aren't lazy; they are 'under-recovered'.
The hidden culprit: 'stress stacking'
Prateek highlighted a phenomenon he called 'stress stacking'. While women are doing the physical work, their nervous systems are under siege from multiple fronts.
He said, "Women in their 30s are not lazy, not inconsistent and definitely not confused; they are just overloaded and under recovered. I see this every single day. They are eating salads, doing 8 to 10K steps, trying Pilates, cutting sugar, waking up early, managing the office, kids, in-laws, deadlines and still the scale doesn’t move and energy feels low. The problem is not effort, the problem is stress stacking."
According to him, this 'stacking' occurs when professional deadlines, family management, and financial pressures collide with natural hormonal shifts. As oestrogen and progesterone fluctuate, sleep quality often drops while cortisol — the body's primary stress hormone— stays elevated. When the nervous system never 'switches off', the metabolic signals become scrambled, Prateek said.
He explained, “Professional stress, emotional stress, relationship stress, financial pressure and on top of that hormonal shifts start happening in the 30s whether we like it or not. Oestrogen and progesterone fluctuations affect sleep, cravings and fat storage, and cortisol stays high because the nervous system never really switches off. When recovery goes down, the body holds on to fat like a hungry dog to a bone; even if you are 'doing everything right', it will always seem hard.”
The 'metabolic insurance' gap
Beyond stress, Prateek identified a critical physiological deficit: a lack of muscle mass. According to him, many women entered their 30s having prioritised cardio and calorie restriction, leaving them with a fragile metabolic foundation. Years of 'yo-yo' dieting and low-protein intake slowed their metabolic rates, while invisible deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D remain rampant but ignored, Prateek added.
He shared, "Another big gap is muscle. In the 90s and early 2000s, nobody really told girls to lift weights; it was all about cardio and staying slim. So many women entered their 30s with very low muscle mass. Muscle is not just for looks; it is metabolic insurance. It improves insulin sensitivity, hormone balance and long-term strength. Without muscle, fat loss becomes a fight."
The path forward: strength and recovery
The solution to this plateau is not another restrictive diet, but a fundamental shift toward recovery and strength, Prateek shared. According to him, women must stop the cycle of under-eating and instead focus on consuming enough protein to fuel the body and fixing underlying nutrient deficiencies.
By prioritising proper sleep to calm the nervous system and committing to strength training at least three times a week, the body finally receives the safety signals it needs to let go of stored fat, Prateek said. This isn't a 30-day 'shred' but a long-term reconstruction; He suggested that with two to three years of consistent work, the body undergoes a complete transformation.
He said, "The solution is not another diet, it is recovery and strength. If they start eating enough protein, fix deficiencies, sleep properly, train for strength three times a week and actually allow recovery, the body changes. Not in 30 days, but give it two to three years of consistent work, and it is a completely different story."
Prateek concluded, "They (women in 30s) are not broken, they are just under-fueled and under-muscled, and nobody explained this to them properly."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
