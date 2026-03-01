Women's weight loss in 30s explained: Celebrity nutritionist shares real reason diets, workouts aren’t working anymore

For many women entering their 30s, the weight loss playbook that worked in their 20s suddenly stops working. Despite hitting 10,000 steps, swapping pasta for salads, and cutting out sugar, the scale remains stubbornly fixed. Also read | Does lifting weights make a woman look bulky and manly? Celebrity fitness trainer reveals the truth Women in their 30s often struggle with weight loss despite regular exercise and healthy eating. Prateek Kumar explains why that is the case. (Representative Picture: Freepik)

According to Prateek Kumar, functional nutritionist, fitness coach and and founder of Fitcru, the issue isn't a lack of willpower — it’s a biological and lifestyle 'overload'. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek, who has coached actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D’Cruz, and Rajkummar Rao, shared that women in this decade aren't lazy; they are 'under-recovered'.

The hidden culprit: 'stress stacking' Prateek highlighted a phenomenon he called 'stress stacking'. While women are doing the physical work, their nervous systems are under siege from multiple fronts.

He said, "Women in their 30s are not lazy, not inconsistent and definitely not confused; they are just overloaded and under recovered. I see this every single day. They are eating salads, doing 8 to 10K steps, trying Pilates, cutting sugar, waking up early, managing the office, kids, in-laws, deadlines and still the scale doesn’t move and energy feels low. The problem is not effort, the problem is stress stacking."

According to him, this 'stacking' occurs when professional deadlines, family management, and financial pressures collide with natural hormonal shifts. As oestrogen and progesterone fluctuate, sleep quality often drops while cortisol — the body's primary stress hormone— stays elevated. When the nervous system never 'switches off', the metabolic signals become scrambled, Prateek said.

He explained, “Professional stress, emotional stress, relationship stress, financial pressure and on top of that hormonal shifts start happening in the 30s whether we like it or not. Oestrogen and progesterone fluctuations affect sleep, cravings and fat storage, and cortisol stays high because the nervous system never really switches off. When recovery goes down, the body holds on to fat like a hungry dog to a bone; even if you are 'doing everything right', it will always seem hard.”