Nutritionist shares how a healthy diet can help women through hormonal shifts: From menstruation to menopause

A woman knows how the ups and downs in her body can often feel like a roller coaster ride, with many fluctuations. Hormonal changes affect our mood, energy, skin, and reproductive health. As women go from adolescence to menopause, these hormonal shifts can cause symptoms that make us feel out of control, like irregular cycles, sudden tiredness, weight gain, hot flashes, and mood swings. While medical care is important for managing these changes, a healthy diet can help us regain balance. Besides exercising, eating a nutritious diet is also an important part of a healthy daily lifestyle. (Adobe Stock)

What foods affect hormones the most?

What we eat greatly affects our hormonal health, as it requires various nutrients, primarily fats, proteins, and vitamins. Research published in the Journal of Nutritional Science indicates that approximately 55% of Indian women of reproductive age have low levels of essential nutrients, particularly iron, Vitamin D, and vitamin B12. "These deficiencies can make Premenstrual Syndrome symptoms worse, disrupt menstrual cycles, and increase discomfort during perimenopause", nutritionist Sonia Mehta, Founder of EverBloom, tells Health Shots.

Eating a balanced diet rich in complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and high-quality proteins is important for stabilising insulin levels. Stable insulin levels help manage our main reproductive hormones. Recent research by Springer Nature shows that many urban women are experiencing increased insulin resistance. This is mainly due to poor eating habits and a preference for processed foods. "By choosing whole grains, pulses, lean proteins, and seeds, women can improve their diet, which supports hormonal health and overall well-being", says the nutritionist.

Importance of nutrition

Adolescence is a period of rapid physical and hormonal changes. Eating a healthy diet becomes essential. "Many adolescent girls mainly eat refined carbohydrates, which lack nutrients such as protein and omega-3 fatty acids", shares the expert. This unbalanced diet can lead to problems such as irregular menstrual cycles, skin issues, and fatigue.

As young women enter their reproductive years, stress, sleep deprivation, and a sedentary lifestyle can disrupt hormonal balance. A 2023 study, Food, Science & Nutrition, found that women who eat high-sugar diets with low fibre suffer more from PMS symptoms. Eating fresh fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, and whole grains is important for gut health. Good gut health supports hormone metabolism and reduces inflammation.

During perimenopause and menopause, many women experience symptoms like night sweats, irritability, and weight gain. "Eating a healthy diet with calcium, Vitamin D, phytoestrogens, and antioxidants can help during this time", says Mehta. Foods such as soy, lentils, berries, and fortified dairy products can reduce hot flashes and sleep problems. Regular exercise also boosts these benefits, supporting overall well-being.

We should include iron-rich foods like leafy greens, millets, and legumes, as well as omega-3 sources such as walnuts and flaxseeds. These foods help balance hormones and support brain health, both of which are important for overall wellness.

How do female hormones change over time?

Women’s hormonal health has worsened over the past ten years. There is a worrying rise in conditions like PCOS, thyroid problems, and early menopause. Recent data in the Journal of Reproductive Health show that 17.40% of women have PCOS, and over 70% are already diagnosed. This increase is linked to diets high in refined sugars, processed snacks, and trans fats.

More women aged 28 to 40 are seeking personalised nutrition plans to help balance hormones. This shows a growing awareness of health. "Urban wellness centres are supporting this change by encouraging women to embrace traditional diets that include millets, fermented foods, and seasonal fruits and vegetables", says the nutritionist. These foods align with Indian culinary culture and support hormonal balance.

How to take control of your nutrition?

Hormonal changes in women’s lives don’t have to be uncomfortable. What we eat plays a role in how our bodies feel at every stage, from puberty to menopause. "A well-planned diet rich in natural foods and nutrients can help maintain balanced hormone levels", says the expert. This can also improve our emotional well-being and reduce the risk of future health issues, such as metabolic syndrome and osteoporosis.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)