Year-ender 2024: Rise of personalised nutrition; how nutrigenomics redefined healthy eating in 2024

2024 saw the nutrition boom where people got more aware of their food habits, lifestyle changes and their dietary practices. Each body has different requirements, and hence, diet should be tailor-cut for every person. However, a new type of nutritional practice has come up and it has taken over completely.

Nutrigenomics is the study of gene, nutrition and health, and how each of them collaborate together for better health. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dt. Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said, “This aspect brings together nutrition along with an individual’s genes to induce custom eating habits according to their genetic composition along with paving a way to efficient means of achieving overall wellness.”

What is nutrigenomics?

"The study of nutrigenomics aims to elaborate the relationship between genes and the nutritional content of what we eat. This may shape better dietary decisions by determining how our bodies react to various meals via analysis of genes," explained Dt. Vaishali Verma.

Adding to it, Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai, said, “Precision nutrition really took off after the advent of continuous glucose monitoring systems. We know today that the same food given to two different people may produce different types of resistance.”

Advantages of nutrigenomics?

Optimised food absorption: One will be able to identify the genes that affect the absorption of nutrients and further work on metabolism to maximize food benefits.

Prevention of chronic diseases: It will modify the diet an individual aiming it to address any genetic factors that may cause diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity.

Improve overall mental well-being: It will help one to understand the effect on genic composition on our emotions, stress levels, and modify food habits accordingly.

How has nutrigenomics redefined the nutrition landscape?

Improved health: By addressing the specific needs of an individual, a personalized approach towards nutrition can prevent chronic diseases, optimize weight, and improving overall general health. For instance, by discovering pre-existing genetic conditions that may affect inflammation, gut motility, and food metabolism, nutrigenomics also aids us with the treatment of IBS. Personalized diets can keep gut health in check by catering to certain causes, such as any intolerances or allergens in the food.

Better dietary recommendations: Customised diets are more likely to be followed as they consider individual choices and lifestyles.

Well-informed decisions: People are able to participate and take well-informed decisions by focusing on individual health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.