Upasana Konidela advises young women to freeze eggs to focus on career: But doctors say ‘it’s not an insurance policy'

Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, recently sparked a debate by advising young women to freeze their eggs to focus on their careers. She stated that freezing eggs gives women the freedom to choose when to get married and have kids, allowing them to prioritise their careers and financial independence.

Upasana Konidela's advice sparks debate

During a session at IIT Hyderabad, Upasana Konidela said, “The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own two feet, I earn a living for myself.”

Upasana has responded to the backlash to her statement, stating that she's happy to have sparked a healthy debate and that her intention was to empower women to make informed choices about their lives and careers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors weighed in on Upasana's advice to young women. While they see egg freezing as a valuable option for women who want to prioritise their careers and financial independence, they also highlighted the high costs, emotional toll, and uncertainty of success.

Pros of egg freezing for career-focused women

When asked about Upasana's statement, Dr Sheetal Jindal, senior consultant and medical director, Director Medical Genetics program, Jindal Ivf Chandigarh, shared that egg freezing can offer genuine advantages when chosen with clarity, preserving reproductive potential and providing emotional comfort to women who want to focus on their careers.

She said, “Many young women today are looking for ways to balance ambition, personal growth and long term family planning. Egg freezing has become one of the options they explore while building their careers. As a fertility specialist, I believe it can offer genuine advantages when chosen with clarity.”

Dr Jindal added: “Freezing eggs at a younger age helps preserve reproductive potential because egg quality naturally declines over time. This can provide emotional comfort to women who want to focus on higher studies, professional growth or financial independence without the constant pressure of a ticking biological clock.”

Dr Kajal Singh, associate professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, NIIMS Medical College And Hospital, Greater Noida, added that egg freezing is a useful option, allowing women to store their fertility at a younger age and increasing the chances of pregnancy later on.

She said, “Egg freezing is a useful option. It allows women to store their fertility at their biological age so that they can focus on their career or personal journey. Egg freezing has a better chance of success if done before the age of 32-35 because the quality of the eggs naturally decreases with age. The demand for egg freezing is high among women who marry later in life or women with a medical condition that could affect fertility as a sort of insurance policy; egg freezing does not ensure a pregnancy will happen, but it does increase the chances of pregnancy later on.”

Limitations and considerations of egg freezing

However, Dr Nidhi Sood, Delhi-based gynaecologist and surgeon at Sood Medicare, emphasised that egg freezing is not an insurance policy and success depends on age, egg quality, and individual health. She said, “Egg freezing has undoubtedly become an excellent tool for a woman who wants to have more control over her reproductive timelines, and instances of public figures talking about it normalise the conversation. At the same time, one has to remember that freezing eggs is not an insurance policy at all.”

She explained: “Success depends on age, egg quality, and individual health. Physically and emotionally stressful, requiring hormone injections, procedures, and high costs-the matter of choice needs to be left to women and not be driven by societal pressures or fears. A well-informed decision based on a comprehensive consultation with a fertility specialist who provides an opinion on ovarian reserve and discusses realistic outcomes must be made. Fundamentally, egg freezing is a valuable option-neither a universal solution nor something to dismiss. What's important is that women are not dissuaded from options by biased medical advice but understand both the possibilities and the limitations and choose what aligns with their long-term goals.”

Dr Singh further shared that 'it is just as important to understand the limitations of egg freezing as an option'. “Egg freezing is a medical procedure that involves hormones, an egg retrieval procedure with anesthesia, and storage costs. Freezing eggs might not lead to a pregnancy in the future, and you may even need to freeze your eggs several times, based on your ovarian reserve. We have to take into account the financial and emotional aspects of egg freezing in response before making a decision,” she said.

Importance of informed decision-making

She added, “Also, both egg reserve and female fertility testing are performed prior to our patient deciding on treatment options. Egg freezing is neither necessary nor harmful to consider; it is just an option to choose a more planned or proactive option for women who want broader control of their reproductive timeline.”

Dr Jindal agreed, and said, “It is equally important to understand that egg freezing is not a promise of future pregnancy. Success depends on the age at which the eggs were frozen, the number collected and the overall health of the woman when she wishes to conceive. I encourage women to see this as an informed and thoughtful decision supported by proper medical counselling. When approached with the right expectations, it can become a meaningful way to take control of one’s reproductive choices.”

According to Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, president, FOGSI, head, IVF and endoscopy, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, egg freezing is a good idea when chosen thoughtfully, for the right medical and personal reasons not out of fear or pressure. She said, women should see it as a tool to extend possibilities, not a guaranteed safeguard.

“While modern technology has improved survival and pregnancy rates, the procedure still involves uncertainties. The number of eggs retrieved, their quality, how well they survive thawing, and the woman’s age at the time of using them all influence outcomes. It is a strong backup option but not a promise of a future baby. There are also emotional, physical, and financial considerations. Hormonal stimulation can cause temporary discomfort, multiple cycles may be needed to collect enough eggs, and long-term storage comes with recurring costs,” Dr Tandulwadkar said.

Ultimately, doctors encouraged women to make informed decisions, supported by proper medical counselling, and approach egg freezing with realistic expectations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.