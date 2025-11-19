Ram Charan's wife Upasana called ‘tone deaf’ for asking students to freeze eggs, marry on their own terms; doctors react

Actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is facing criticism from doctors and the internet following a recent event at IIT Hyderabad. The businesswoman spoke about women’s health and financial independence, discussing topics such as egg freezing and marriage. However, she is now getting called out for being ‘tone deaf.’ Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, has often spoken about women's health but is facing flak for it now.

What did Upasana Konidela say?

Upasana posted a video from the session at IIT on her social media in which she says, “The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own two feet, I earn a living for myself.”

Asking the students to ‘earn wealth-wise, health-wise and relationship-wise,’ she captioned the video, “When I asked, ‘How many of you want to get married?' — more men raised their hands, than the women! The women seemed far more career-focused!!!! This is the new - Progressive India." But the statement seems not to have gone down well with many for various reasons.

Doctors point out that egg freezing, IVF is a costly affair

Dr Sunita Sayammagaru, whose bio says that she practices in the UK and specialises in PCOD and sexual health, posted a long note of her opinion on Upasana’s statement. A portion of it read, “Egg freezing is not an insurance for women. Even if the woman freezes her eggs, there is no guarantee that this would translate into a successful embryo transfer and successful pregnancy.”

Dr Rajesh Parikh, who claimed to be an OBGYN for three decades, wrote, “It’s very easy to give advice on egg freezing when you have crores in the bank. IVF costs lakhs per cycle. Egg freezing costs lakhs upfront plus annual storage charges. Most young women listening to you can’t afford even one attempt.” He added, “I deliver these babies. I also see the couples crying through failed cycles - the injections, the disappointments, the mounting bills, the PTSD that lingers, mostly for ever. Biology doesn’t care about your career timeline.”

Upasana’s privilege pointed out

Many X users also pointed out that Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap Chandra Reddy, one of the richest men in the country and the founder of Apollo Hospitals. “This is so tone deaf. She can afford to treat marriage as optional bc Upasana is indeed the granddaughter of Pratap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals which is one of India’s largest private healthcare empires,” wrote an X user, adding, “So when someone from that level of inherited privilege lectures young women to basically “forget marriage” it does come as a little hypocritical.”

Another pointed out, “Upasana konidela of Apollo hospitals got married at the age of 23. Let the world know.” One person wrote, “Egg freezing isn’t bad advice. But it comes from someone who has a stake in the Apollo chain, which also is the biggest fertility service provider in India. So that advice also comes with a conflict of interest.”

Fans come to her defence

Not everyone seemed averse to what Upasana said, with Dr Dipshikha Ghosh writing, “Upasana’s advice is being criticised for not matching her own life story, but that criticism misunderstands something fundamental. Life experience changes people. She didn’t speak as the 23-year-old who got married. She spoke as the 36-year-old who has lived, worked, struggled, matured, and understands what today’s young women face.” The doctor also mentioned that egg freezing isn’t a guarantee one can have children.

Another X user wrote, “Why are people so upset with Upasana Konidela? She has not said anything wrong. We have all seen what happens to women who can’t support themselves. If women had been treated better, the birth rate among educated people wouldn’t have dropped off like this.” Some even pointed out that she’s pregnant, and this adverse reaction might effect her, with one person writing, “Pregnancy carries a quiet toll that most never notice. Stress, criticism, & trolling hits much harder. Go easy.”

Ram and Upasana were friends before they dated, got engaged in 2011, and married in 2012. In 2023, they had their first child, Klin Kaara. Upasana is now pregnant with their second child.