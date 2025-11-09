Ram Charan calls it ‘childhood dream’ to work with AR Rahman in Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor speaks Telugu at concert. Watch

AR Rahman performed at a concert in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, with Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor joining him at the event. Fans who turned up to watch Rahman perform his classics were surprised to see Ram and Janhvi join the maestro on stage. Take a look. Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan surprised fans at the AR Rahman concert in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at AR Rahman concert

When Ram joined Rahman on stage at the concert, he addressed the audience and said, “Chikiri is doing record numbers in all languages. It was a childhood dream for me to be a part of his music, and it is part of my favourite subject, Peddi. I think it can't get more luckier than this.” To which the audience cheered.

Janhvi was also all smiles as she took to the stage and spoke to the audience in Telugu. “Ee cinema lo bagham aye avakasam dorikinanduku naa adrushtam ga bhavistunanu. Maa first single meeku baaga nacchutundi ani anukuntunanu. Ee cinema lo miku oka different ga unique ga experience ivadaniki chala hard work chestunamu.(I think I am lucky to have gotten the opportunity to act in this film. I hope that you are all enjoying our first single (Chikiri Chikiri) from the film. We are all working very hard to provide you with a unique and different experience.)”

She also spoke about how she feels happy to be on stage with people she considers her idols. Rahman spoke about loving the Telugu language and expressed his excitement about working in Peddi at the concert. Pictures and videos from the concert have been circulating on social media, with fans thrilled to see Janhvi speaking in Telugu.

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama starring Ram, Janhvi, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu. It tells the story of a rural cricketer, as the film's promos suggest. Rahman is returning to Telugu after the 2010 film Komaram Puli and the 2016 film Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo. Peddi will be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.