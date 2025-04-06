Peddi glimpse and release date: Ram Charan is unstoppable as cricketer in rustic drama. Watch

Peddi glimpse and release date: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is one of the most-awaited films in Telugu. The film’s team released a short 1-minute glimpse titled Peddi First Shot in all south Indian languages and Hindi on the occasion of Ram Navami, announcing the release date. (Also Read: Inside Ram Charan's 40th birthday bash with fun photobooths, custom decor, and more. See pics) Peddi glimpse and release date: Ram Charan plays a cricket player in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Ram Charan’s Peddi glimpse

The glimpse shows Ram stepping onto a dusty ground as people cheer for him. He smokes a beedi and talks about how he has only one life to live and wants to make the most of it. “Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala (I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive),” he says. The glimpse doesn't reveal much but ends with Ram playing cricket and hitting it out of the park. The glimpse ends by announcing that Peddi will release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

Ram Charan’s 16th film

Tentatively called RC 16, Peddi is Ram’s 16th film. On his 40th birthday, the filmmakers released two posters announcing the film’s title and revealing his first look from the film. One poster saw him look intensely into the camera while smoking a beedi, and another saw him holding a cricket bat. With a scarred face, unruly hair and a beard, Ram looked raw and rustic in the posters. While comparisons were drawn to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj, Ram’s fans quickly pointed out that he had already played a rustic character in the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

About Peddi

Apart from Ram and Janhvi, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film, which Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will present. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music, and R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer. The film went on floors last year in Hyderabad, and shooting is in progress. This is Janhvi’s second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1 and Divyendu’s Tollywood debut.

Recent work

Ram’s career has seen ups and downs, with the actor tasting success with RRR in 2022 and failure with Acharya and Game Changer in 2022 and 2025. The Shankar directorial, in particular, was a tough pill for his fans, who had been excited about his first solo release since 2019. Ram has also said yes to a film directed by Sukumar, and given that their last outing, Rangasthalam, is one of the best films in his filmography, expectations are high for the project.