Inside Ram Charan's 40th birthday bash with fun photobooths, custom decor, and more. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 28, 2025 03:53 PM IST

Take a sneak peek of how actor Ram Charan turned 40 in style and celebrated the special occasion with his friends and family.

Actor Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27 and celebrated the occasion with his loved ones, including friends and family. Lakshmi Manchu posted inside pictures from his birthday bash, hosted by his wife, Upasana Konidela, on her Instagram stories. Take a look. (Also Read: RC16 is titled Peddi: Ram Charan sports rugged avatar in first look from Buchi Babu Sana's film with Janhvi Kapoor)

Lakshmi Manchu posted fun pictures from Ram Charan's bash on her Instagram stories.
Lakshmi Manchu posted fun pictures from Ram Charan's bash on her Instagram stories.

Inside Ram Charan’s 40th birthday bash

Lakshmi posted numerous pictures on her Instagram stories with Ram, Upasana and his sister, Sushmita Konidela. Her picture with Ram sees them posing inside a see-through photo booth with ‘global star’, ‘special birthday edition’, written on it. Wishing him a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy birthday, you beautiful human, the world is a better place with you in it.”

Lakshmi Manchu with Ram Charan at his 40th birthday bash.
Lakshmi Manchu with Ram Charan at his 40th birthday bash.

Another picture gives a clearer view of the booth that has been designed to look like a magazine cover. Ram, Lakshmi and Sushmita pose together for a picture which she posted, writing, “Posers. Charan appy burthina Roju.”

Lakshmi Manchu with Sushmita Konidela and Ram Charan.
Lakshmi Manchu with Sushmita Konidela and Ram Charan.

Lakshmi also posted a selfie of herself dressed in white with pearls and Upasana dressed in pink, praising her for hosting the bash well. She wrote, “Hostess with the mostess. How beautiful were these two days. @upasanakaminenikonidela, you killed it and how!” Fans were thrilled to get an inside glimpse of the bash when Upasana re-shared her picture on her Instagram stories.

Lakshmi Manchu all praise for Upasana Konidela.
Lakshmi Manchu all praise for Upasana Konidela.

Recent work

After the 2022 blockbuster RRR and the dud Acharya, Ram starred in Shankar’s political drama Game Changer this year. The film, which also starred Kiara Advani, failed to make a mark and received lukewarm reviews. There were high expectations for the film because it was his first solo release after the 2019 dud Vinaya Vidheya Rama, but it failed to live up to the hype.

Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. He also gave the nod to star in a film helmed by Sukumar after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
