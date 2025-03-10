Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara catch up with Ram Charan, Upasana at wedding. See pic

Mahesh Babu’s wife, former model-actor Namrata Shirodkar, posted pictures from a wedding she attended in Hyderabad with their daughter Sitara on her Instagram. Some of the pictures featured her catching up with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at the wedding. (Also Read: SSMB 29 team triples security after video of Mahesh Babu from set in Odisha leaks online: Report) Upasana Konidela, Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan at a wedding in Hyderabad.

Namrata catches up with Ram Charan, Upasana

Namrata posted the pictures and wishing the couple whose wedding she went to a happy married life, she wrote, “#AboutLastNight…Finale..Wishing the couple @nitieshreddy6 & Keerthi a lifetime of love and happiness.” The pictures show Namrata and Sitara clicking selfies and pictures with various guests at the wedding. One picture that grabbed everyone’s attention was of Namrata smiling wide while posing for a picture with Ram and Upasana.

Another video of Ram and Upasana at the wedding with the actor walking in to the venue with his wife. Fans were thrilled to see the actor look dapper in a dark suit, with many sharing the video, excited about his look from RC 16. Some even hoped Ram would land a mafia movie in which he plays a don after seeing his look. Upasana had previously also posted pictures with Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi when she attended the pre-wedding festivities.

Recent work

Mahesh was absent from the wedding celebrations as he’s busy shooting for his next film, the yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 in Odisha with SS Rajamouli. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also taking part in the schedule and Priyanka Chopra will join them soon, according to sources. He was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram.

As for Ram, he was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has a film lined up with director Sukumar, with whom he worked previously in Rangasthalam.