Buchi Babu Sana teases Janhvi Kapoor's ‘terrific character’ in Ram Charan's RC 16 on her birthday

Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to wish Janhvi Kapoor a happy birthday and release a new poster from their upcoming film RC 16. While wishing the actor on her birthday, the director also teased about the ‘terrific character’ she plays in the Ram Charan film. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor to come to Delhi for RC 16 shoot. Here's what we know) RC 16 is Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1.

Birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor

Buchi wrote on X that he loved working with Janhvi, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can’t wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen #RC16.” The poster he shared does not reveal Janhvi’s look from the film but captures a behind-the-scenes moment. The actor is seen all smiles, dressed in a loose t-shirt and sweatpants, with her hair left loose and a bindi. She also carries a goat in her arms.

Fans were thrilled that Buchi did not reveal Janhvi’s look from the film already, given that there’s time for the film’s release. One fan commented, “Atu complete look reveal cheyyakunda itu fans ni disappoint cheyyakunda.. well played Buchi garu. (Well played Buchi garu by not revealing her look completely yet not disappointing fans)” However, some fans disagreed, asking the director to reveal Ram’s look from the film on his birthday (March 27).

About RC 16

Recently, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also completed his look test for RC 16. He plays a pivotal role in the film. RC 16 was launched in 2024, and the shooting kicked off in Mysuru in November of the same year. Recently, another schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad before heading to Delhi. Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu also star in the film, which features music composed by AR Rahman.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is bankrolling the project under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are jointly presenting the film. This is Janhvi’s second Telugu project after Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1, which was released last year.