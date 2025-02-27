Menu Explore
Shiva Rajkumar reveals he shot a film while undergoing chemotherapy: ‘I was worried about hair loss’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 27, 2025 03:58 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he completed shooting for a film before he underwent surgery for cancer treatment. 

Actor Shiva Rajkumar had to undergo surgery for cancer treatment in Miami, US, two months ago and have portions of his bladder reconstructed from his small intestine. He returned to India in late January and has been recuperating ever since. Talking on the Masth Magaa podcast, the actor revealed that he shot for a film through chemotherapy because he wanted to finish shooting before his surgery. (Also Read: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is now cancer-free after surgery in US, shares emotional message: 'I'll be back stronger')

Shiva Rajkumar had to undergo surgery as part of his cancer treatment in the US.
Shiva Rajkumar had to undergo surgery as part of his cancer treatment in the US.

Shiva Rajkumar on shooting after cancer diagnosis

The actor said in the interview that he was ‘scared’ when he heard that he had to undergo surgery for cancer. But he came to terms with it when he realised he had no option but to do it also. However, Shiva stated that when he heard the news, he was also worried about completing shooting for his upcoming film, 45.

He said, “Only one question I asked was, is it time for me to finish this (45)? I was a little worried because I knew chemotherapy causes hairloss. I was cleared by the doctor but was asked not to exert myself too much. I used to finish chemo and go for the shoot; it made me very tired. I don’t want to reveal what it is (I did), but when you see the climax of 45, you’ll be shocked at how I did it. My character demanded gentleness of me instead of anger.”

Shiva also stated that he didn’t want to take credit for it, and that he had a great support system around him when he was going through all this. He said, “Now, I believe God and my father (Rajkumar) probably helped me. I also got a lot of support from my wife, the rest of the family, the industry, and fans. It's a blessing. Who should I thank?”

Recent work

Shiva was last seen in the 2024 Tamil and Kannada films Captain Miller, Karataka Damanaka and Bhairathi Ranagal, a prequel to Mufti. He will soon star in 45, Uttarakaanda and Bhairavana Kone Paata in Kannada. The actor will commence shooting for the first time after his diagnosis on March 5 for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu film RC 16 with director Buchi Babu Sana.

