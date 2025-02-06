Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara visits him on set of RC 16; Upasana Konidela feels FOMO

Actor Ram Charan is currently shooting his next film, RC 16, with Buchi Babu Sana, and he recently had a ‘little guest’ on set. The actor posted an adorable picture of his daughter Klin Kaara visiting him at work on Instagram. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi's mom Anjana Devi hugs him on her birthday; feeds Ram Charan cake. Watch) Ram Charan looked happy to have his daughter visit him at work.

Klin Kaara visits RC 16 set

Ram posted a picture on Instagram to made fans go ‘aww’ and his wife, Upasana Konidela, feel FOMO (fear of missing out). In the picture, the actor can be seen grinning and looking at his daughter with adoration as she points at something.A Ferris wheel, tents and lights are seen in the background, set up on an open ground. “My little guest (pink heart emoji) on set. #RC16,” he wrote, posting the picture. Upasana commented, “FOMO (fire and heart emojis).” His cousin Varun Tej Konidela also commented with a heart emoji.

Numerous fans commented under the post with heart emojis. One wrote, “Nanna Koochi (close to father),” while another commented, “Global Sher With His (crown and heart emojis).” One fan called them the “Cutest!!!” while another wrote, “Father-daughter love.” Ram and Upasana have yet to reveal Klin’s face to the world, so some fans wondered when they would get to see her.

Recent work

Ram was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. The film was released in theatres for Sankranthi, but it failed to make a mark. Mounted on a massive budget, the film was critiqued for its predictable story. Ram’s performance was praised for one of the dual characters he played, Appanna.

The actor has said yes to films helmed by Buchi of Uppena fame and Sukumar, with whom he worked in the 2018 hit film Rangasthalam. AR Rahman is composing the music for RC 16, and Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.