Game Changer OTT release: When and where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's action entertainer

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2025 12:59 PM IST

Game Changer OTT release: S Shankar's action film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, released in cinemas on January 10.

Game Changer OTT release: If you missed watching S Shankar's Telugu action spectacle in cinemas back when it released on January 10, fret not. The film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, can soon be streamed at home. (Also Read – Producer Dil Raju gets defensive when asked about Ram Charan's Game Changer box office poster: ‘We have weaknesses’)

Game Changer OTT release: Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's film to stream soon.
Game Changer OTT release: Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's film to stream soon.

When and where to watch Game Changer

The official social media handles of Prime Video India on Tuesday shared a poster of Game Changer, in which Ram can be seen in his double role, along with Kiara and other characters spread across the poster. The caption stated, “Raa macha, buckle up (face with sunglasses emoji). The rules are about to CHANGE (eyes emoji). #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7.”

The film will stream in its original Telugu version, along with its dubbed Tamil and Malayalam versions, on Prime Video India this Friday on February 7. However, the release date of the Hindi dubbed version hasn't been disclosed yet.

About Game Changer

Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil Prakash Raj and Jayaram in prominent roles. The teaser of the film was lauched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the team of the Game Changer, including Kiara and director S Shankar. The over-one-minute-long 'Game Changer' teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and romancing Kiara. The film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

After the film opened to 51.25 at the Indian box office, Ram had taken to his social media to express gratitude. “This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success," he had said.

The box office performance of Game Changer has seen a steady decline since. It has earned 130.1 crore in India so far, as per sacnilk.com.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
