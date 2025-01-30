Chiranjeevi's mom Anjana Devi hugs him on her birthday; feeds Ram Charan cake. Watch

Chiranjeevi’s mother, Anjana Devi, turned a year older on January 29, and the actor celebrated it with a cosy little party. He penned a note on social media calling her the ‘heart of the family’ and showed how Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and other family members joined in the celebration. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 Reloaded OTT release reactions: Allu Arjun fans call it ‘absolute cinema’ but Kannadigas are miffed) Anjana Devi looked happy to celebrate the day with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi’s mom celebrates birthday with family

Chiranjeevi wished his mom a happy birthday by writing, “Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine.” He added, “Happy Birthday to our beloved mother - the heart of our family, the source of our strength, and the embodiment of pure, selfless love. With infinite love and gratitude.”

The video he posted shows Anjana walking into a room and being showered with flower petals by the staff. Soon, she walks into another room filled with animal and metallic balloons, with Upasana and Chiranjeevi hugging her before she cuts into cakes. Ram can’t stop smiling as he shoots footage of her cutting into a cake, which she feeds him, Chiranjeevi and Upasana with love. Anjana tells them, “I feel so happy to see you all.”

Upasana also posted a picture with Anjana, wishing her on her birthday and writing, “Happy Birthday to the most caring & disciplined Nainama (grandmother). Love living with you. Check out our post Yoga glow. Btw she never misses a class. Truly inspiring.”

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023; the former was a hit, and the latter failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film was supposed to be released for Sankranthi but was postponed. He will also star in a film directed by Srikanth Odela. Ram last starred in Game Changer, which was released for Sankranthi and failed to make a mark. He will soon star in films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.