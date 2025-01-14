Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Charan thanks media for ‘kind review' of Game Changer amid backlash; Upasana shares pic with actor, Klin Kaara

ByAnanya Das
Jan 14, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Ram Charan said that Game Changer “will always hold a special place in my heart”. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani.

Actor Ram Charan, whose recent film Game Changer faced criticism over discrepancies in box office numbers, has penned a long note talking about the film. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ram shared the note. His wife Upasana shared a picture of her family on Instagram as she wished everyone on Sankranthi. (Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma calls box office numbers of Ram Charan's Game Changer a 'fraud': 'Who’s behind this humiliating insult')

Ram Charan celebrated Sankranthi with his wife, Upasana, and daughter, Klin Kaara.
Ram Charan celebrated Sankranthi with his wife, Upasana, and daughter, Klin Kaara.

Upasana shares pic with Ram, daughter

The photo featured the actor, Upasana and their daughter, Klin Kaara. The trio posed outdoors though Klin Kaara's face wasn't revealed. Upasana sat in a chair with Klin Kaara in her arms while Ram stood behind them looking at his daughter. She also posted a video of a bonfire. Sharing it, Upasana wrote, "Happy Happy Sankranthi. Thank you for your unconditional love & support and cheers to new beginnings."

Game Changer box office number criticism

Recently, Game Changer faced backlash from several people, including Ram Gopal Varma, over discrepancies. There was a massive gap between the box office numbers claimed by the film's producers and those reported by trade analysts. Game Changer's producers shared that the film earned 186 crore on day one of its release.

The figure was shared on the film's team on their social media page. However, trade sources reported that the film opened under 100 crore worldwide. Some sources such as Sacnilk.com reported that the film's collection was only 80 crore. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah. It hit the theatres on January 10.

Game Changer features Charan as Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector with a fiery temperament, who takes on corrupt politicians, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Bobbili Mopidevi, to uphold his father Appanna's vision of a corruption-free nation.

The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead alongside Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani.

It is produced by Dil Raju through the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On