Ram Charan thanks media for ‘kind review' of Game Changer amid backlash; Upasana shares pic with actor, Klin Kaara

Actor Ram Charan, whose recent film Game Changer faced criticism over discrepancies in box office numbers, has penned a long note talking about the film. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ram shared the note. His wife Upasana shared a picture of her family on Instagram as she wished everyone on Sankranthi. (Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma calls box office numbers of Ram Charan's Game Changer a 'fraud': 'Who’s behind this humiliating insult') Ram Charan celebrated Sankranthi with his wife, Upasana, and daughter, Klin Kaara.

Upasana shares pic with Ram, daughter

The photo featured the actor, Upasana and their daughter, Klin Kaara. The trio posed outdoors though Klin Kaara's face wasn't revealed. Upasana sat in a chair with Klin Kaara in her arms while Ram stood behind them looking at his daughter. She also posted a video of a bonfire. Sharing it, Upasana wrote, "Happy Happy Sankranthi. Thank you for your unconditional love & support and cheers to new beginnings."

Game Changer box office number criticism

Recently, Game Changer faced backlash from several people, including Ram Gopal Varma, over discrepancies. There was a massive gap between the box office numbers claimed by the film's producers and those reported by trade analysts. Game Changer's producers shared that the film earned ₹186 crore on day one of its release.

The figure was shared on the film's team on their social media page. However, trade sources reported that the film opened under ₹100 crore worldwide. Some sources such as Sacnilk.com reported that the film's collection was only ₹80 crore. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah. It hit the theatres on January 10.

Game Changer features Charan as Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector with a fiery temperament, who takes on corrupt politicians, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Bobbili Mopidevi, to uphold his father Appanna's vision of a corruption-free nation.

The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead alongside Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani.

It is produced by Dil Raju through the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.