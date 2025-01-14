Ram Gopal Varma calls box office numbers of Ram Charan's Game Changer a 'fraud': 'Who’s behind this humiliating insult'

Ram Gopal Varma has launched a scathing attack on Ram Charan's latest release, Game Changer, raising serious doubts about the film's reported box office figures. This comes after huge discrepancies between the box office collections of the film claimed by the producers and reported by the trade. Ram Gopal Varma has blasted the makers of Ram Charan's Game Changer.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Game Changer box office collections a fraud

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, Ram Gopal Varma wrote sarcastically, "If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings sky rocketed Telugu cinema in real time collections into a fantastically stratospheric heights thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind G C succeeded in proving that the south is much more FANTASTIC in being a FRAUD."

The filmmaker questioned the box office collections of the film and added, “I truly don’t know who’s behind this highly humiliating disgracing insult of undermining the extraordinary achievements of south thanks to Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara etc and all of their achievements will be now in doubt because of G C claims.”

The filmmaker absolved Game Changer producer Dil Raju but wondered who was behind the 'lies'. He wrote, "I don’t know who’s behind these unbelievably naive lies, but for sure it can’t be producer Dil Raju because he is a truly grounded realist and he’s incapable of the fraud that is being committed."

The discrepancies in Game Chamger's box office numbers

Game Changer's producers shared that the film earned ₹186 crore on day one of its release, January 10. The figure was shared on the film's official social media page. If true, this would make the film the fourth-best opening Indian film ever, behind only Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and RRR. However, trade sources reported that the film opened under ₹100 crore worldwide, with some sources like Sacnilk reporting a collection of only ₹80 crore.

Addressing the allegedly inflated box office collections of Game Changer, Ram Gopal Varma also raised doubts about the film's reported budget and wrote in a separate tweet: “If G C costed some 450 cr then RRR in its extraordinary never before seen visual appeal should have costed 4500 cr and if G C film’s first day collections are 186 cr on day 1 , then PUSHPA 2 collections should have been 1,860 cr ..The point is that the fundamental requirement of TRUTH is that it should sound BELIEVABLE and in the context of G C a LIE should sound even more BELIEVABLE.”

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah. The political thriller took a strong start at the domestic box office but has since then tapered off, falling hard on Monday. It is yet to reach ₹100 crore domestic net after four days of release.