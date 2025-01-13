Game Changer box office collection day 4 (updated live): Ram Charan film struggles to hold momentum on first Monday

Game Changer box office collection day 4 (updated live): Shankar’s maiden Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, is not performing as expected at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹5.5 crore net in India on its fourth day as of 8 pm. (Also Read: Game Changer makers file complaint against individuals for leaking pirated version of Ram Charan film, demanding money) Game Changer box office collection day 4 (updated live): Ram Charan plays dual roles in Shankar's political drama.

Game Changer box office collection update at 8 pm

The website reports that Game Changer made ₹5.5 crore net in India on Monday, taking the total to ₹94 crore net in India by 8 pm. The film made ₹51 crore net in India on its opening day, seeing a steady decline over the weekend with ₹21.6 crore net on Saturday and ₹15.9 crore net on Sunday.

While collections dipping on a weekday is normal, Game Changer had the advantage of releasing during the festive season. Despite competition from Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj, which was released on January 12, and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is releasing on January 14, expectations were high on Game Changer edging out competition.

Despite January 13 being Bhogi, the film had just 12.79% occupancy in the morning and 21.60% occupancy in the afternoon shows for its Telugu version. The evening show occupancy registered 25.07%. The numbers for Tamil and Hindi shows are even lower.

With Sankranthi, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma falling on January 14, 15, and 16, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections will pick up.

Case filed on pirates for leaking HD print

Unfortunately for Game Changer, the film also fell prey to piracy on release day. An HD print of the film was leaked online, with key plot points leaked even before the film was released. Producer Dil Raju filed a complaint with the cyber police against the pirates who allegedly tried to extort money before the leak. Game Changer received mixed reviews upon release.