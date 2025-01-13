Game Changer makers file complaint against individuals for leaking pirated version of Ram Charan film, demanding money

The makers of Ram Charan's latest film, Game Changer, have filed a complaint against individuals for allegedly leaking a pirated version of the film online. The complaint also claims that the alleged pirates tried to extort the producers before leaking the film. (Also read: Telangana government revokes decision to allow ticket hikes for Ram Charan-Shankar's Game Changer) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's maiden Telugu film Game Changer.

Game Changer makers file complaint against online piracy

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is the director's first Telugu film and hit the screens on January 10 ahead of the Sankranthi holiday. A release from the film's team states that the film became an unfortunate victim of piracy on the day of its release. The complaint states that a pirated version of the film was leaked online by a group consisting of around 45 individuals.

The film's producers, led by Dil Raju, have filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell, giving evidence against the 45 alleged pirates. The complaint also states that before the film's release, the producers and a few team members were threatened through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, wherein the same alleged pirates demanded money from producers and threatened to leak the pirated version if their demands were not fulfilled.

After the producers did not give in to the demands, plot points of the film were shared online two days before the release. Eventually, on the day of the film's release, an HD pirated print was leaked on various internet platforms, including Telegram. An investigation is underway to find whether this group committed these crimes independently or as a group.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah. The film, a political thriller, has received mixed to positive reviews but taken a strong opening at the box office. The film has earned ₹88.50 crore net in the domestic market in its opening weekend. While the Telugu version has accounted for most of the earnings, the Hindi-dubbed version has also done well, grossing ₹22.90 crore in the first three days. The film has also been released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.