Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office collection day 1: Balakrishna gets his highest opening at 56 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 13, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office collection day 1: Balakrishna's latest film beat the openings of his previous film Veera Simha Reddy.

Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office collection day 1: Bobby Kolli’s Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj had a good opening both in India and abroad. The action-drama has given the actor his highest opener yet, registering 56 crore gross worldwide on day 1. (Also Read: Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 1: Bobby Deol-Nandamuri Balakrishna's film performs well, opens at over 22 cr)

Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office collection day 1: Balakrishna got his biggest opening with the Bobby Kolli film.
Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office

Producer Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments announced on Monday that Daaku Maharaaj made 56 crore gross worldwide on opening day, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#DaakuMaharaaj sets the box office on fire and owns SANKRANTHI with Thunderous BLOCKBUSTER. 56 Crores+ Worldwide Gross on DAY 1. #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj – THE BIGGEST OPENING for #NBK garu. That’s how GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna has made his Declaration with Ruthless Destruction.”

The record was previously held by his last film Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film that released for 2023 Sankranthi grossed 54 crore worldwide on day 1, making 36.2 crore in the Telugu states. According to Sacnilk, Daaku Maharaaj made around 22.5 crore net in India on its opening day.

Balakrishna celebrates Daaku Maharaaj success

Balakrishna celebrated the success of Daaku Maharaaj with Urvashi Rautela, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and others. In a video shared by Vishwak, Balakrishna can be seen kissing him and Siddhu on the cheek, telling them that his success is theirs and ‘everyone’s success’. Urvashi also posted a video of her dancing to their controversial song Dabidi Dibidi at the success party.

Apart from Balakrishna, Daaku Maharaaj stars Urvashi, Bobby Deol in his Telugu debut, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath. It opened to mixed reviews and will compete with Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the box office. Balakrishna will soon star in a film directed by Boyapati Srinu and the sequel of their successful film Akhanda.

