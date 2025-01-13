Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 1: Bobby Deol-Nandamuri Balakrishna's film performs well, opens at over 22 cr

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 1: The film did quite well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol film minted over ₹22 crore on the first day of its release. (Also Read | Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj pre-release event cancelled after Tirupati temple stampede that left 6 dead) Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from the film.

Daaku Maharaaj box office

As per the report, the film collected ₹22.5 crore nett across all languages, as per early estimates. Daaku Maharaaj had an overall 65.92% Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary also feature in the film. Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The music is by S Thaman. The film released in theatres on January 12.

In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. He shares a close relationship with a child and spends time with her. Bobby features as the villain who tortures the people.

Why was film's recent event cancelled

Recently a pre-release event of the film in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur was cancelled by the film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments. The step was taken after the Tirupati temple stampede left six dead.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions.”

They added, “Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”