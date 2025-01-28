Anjali reflects on the failure of Ram Charan's Game Changer at the box office: ‘It hurts so badly’

Actor Anjali spoke about the box office failure of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani co-starrer Game Changer. While promoting her recent Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja’s release in Telugu, she spoke about how it ‘hurts’ when movies that actors work on with passion fail to make a mark. (Also Read: Telangana HC restricts entry for children in theatres after 11 pm based on petitions against Pushpa 2, Game Changer) Anjali and Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.

Anjali on Game Changer’s failure

Anjali was asked what she thought about the lukewarm response to Game Changer at a press meet in Hyderabad and she said, “As an actor, I can only take responsibility for how well I played my character. To hope a movie works at the box office is something we strive for with promotions. But beyond that, I’ll need more time to speak about Game Changer than we have. Everyone knows why I’m saying that.” She was referring to how the movie fell prey to piracy, and an HD print of the film was leaked online within hours of release.

Anjali then added, “There are some films you believe in personally and invest in. I gave my 200% to Game Changer. I feel happy that no audience member who spoke to me after watching it said the film was bad; everyone called it a good film. They appreciated my performance, which is more than enough for me. Sometimes, we get hurt; it hurts so badly. So, that’s all it is,” reiterating that she will need more time to analyse what went wrong with the film. Three days after the film was released, its producers lodged a complaint against individuals for piracy and extortion.

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer who dreams of eliminating corruption in electoral politics. While facing off against a corrupt politician called Bobbili Mopidev, played by SJ Suryah, he finds out more about his past. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹154.85 crore gross in India and ₹185.10 crore worldwide.