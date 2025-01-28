Telangana HC restricts entry for children in theatres after 11 pm based on petitions against Pushpa 2, Game Changer

The stampede during the premiere of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad seems to have far-reaching implications. Live Law reports that while hearing four petitions against benefit shows for Pushpa 2 and Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, the Telangana High Court restricted entry for children in theatres before 11 am and after 11 pm. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's sequel) Allu Arjun and Ram Charan headline Pushpa 2: The Rule and Game Changer.

Telangana High Court’s directive on theatre timings

According to the publication, the HC on Monday directed the state government and theatre management not to permit children below the age of 16 to attend shows aired before 11 am and after 11 pm. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy pronounced the order while hearing two petitions each against the odd timings and ticket enhancement for benefit shows in the state for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Game Changer.

The judge observed that “as per Licence Condition 12(43) in Form B Licence for Cinematograph Exhibition under the AP Cinema (Regulations) Rules, 1970, the licensee (theatre management) shall not allow any performance or exhibit any film by means of a cinematograph before 8:40 am or after 1:30 am. Children should not be permitted to watch movies during early hours and also during late nights.”

The court also directed the Home Department’s Principal Secretary to consult all stakeholders and take necessary action in this regard.

The Pushpa 2 stampede incident

This comes after the HC came down hard on the state government for allowing ticket hikes and extra shows for Game Changer despite the stampede during Pushpa 2: The Rule leading to the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in a critical state. Arjun and the theatre management were arrested in the case. The actor he's now out on bail.

The state government had decided not to permit shows between 1 am and 8 am. However, the recent ruling will further restrict those permitted to watch special shows.