Pushpa 2 Reloaded OTT release reactions: Allu Arjun fans call it ‘absolute cinema’ but Kannadigas are miffed

Pushpa 2 Reloaded OTT release reactions: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s extended version Pushpa 2 Reloaded is now streaming on Netflix. The film, which released in theatres on December 5 and collected over ₹1831 crore worldwide, received love from fans but criticism from others after its digital release. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Hindi version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster) Pushpa 2 Reloaded OTT release reactions: Allu Arjun plays the titular Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 Reloaded has 23 minutes of extra footage added to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which takes its total runtime to 3 hours 44 minutes. One Arjun fan calculated that, including 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, they watched the films for over 20 hours, calling them ‘addictive’. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Time I spent watching Pushpa in Dec 2024 - Jan 2025. 2 × #PushpaTheRise (3 hours). 2 × #Pushpa2TheRule (3 hour 20 mins). 2 × #Pushpa2Reloaded (3 hour 45 mins). 20 hours 10 mins + travel ~ 1 Day. Why is it so addictive.”

Another criticised Sukumar for having failed as a writer even if they admitted that the added scenes told a more rounded story, “Rewatched #Pushpa2TheRule. #Pushpa2Reloaded has very important scenes which makes #Pushpa2 even better. Music ruled. Jathara & Climax scenes will remain iconic. Sukumar The Director & Everyone else delivered except Sukumar The Writer.”

One X user wrote that Pushpa Raj did in fact get his chain that was snatched by his brother back in the extended version, writing, “Pushpa raj getting back his chain is ABSOLUTE CINEMA MOMENT.” Another wrote that how Pushpa escaped the opening sequence is also explained better, “How he Survived and how he escaped in the sea! It's mind-blowing watchfully who all missed the reloaded version in theatres!”

However, not everyone was impressed because one X user seemed tired of the trend of ending films by setting up sequels. They wrote, “Pushpa 2 is such a let down. Telugu Directors should stop making multiple parts unless it's neccessary. #Pushpa2Reloaded.” Another agreed, “Actually pushpa 1 bad. Pushpa 2 chala chala better super (Pushpa 1 is bad, Pushpa 2 is very very super bad).”

One person wrote that they watched the film in 2x mode, wondering why an already long sequel had added footage, “We saw part 1 in 2x mode don't know why they continued the creepy story. That to extra 23 mins. Allu Arjun deserves a better story and script.”

Kannadigas miffed

While Netflix India initially announced that Pushpa 2 Reloaded will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada with Hindi releasing later, they surprised many by announcing on Thursday that the Hindi version of the film is streaming and the Kannada version will be released ‘soon’.

This seems to have Kannadigas miffed, with one person commenting, “Netflix keeps neglecting the Kannada language category. First, they don’t even have a dedicated category for Kannada. Second, newly released movies often don’t include Kannada language options.” Another wrote, “Please Upload in Kannada fast.” Numerous others also commented, asking when the film would stream in the language.

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise and tells the story of a daily wage worker-turned-smuggler called Pushpa Raj who now rules the red sanders smuggling nexus in India. However, he has made a lot of enemies along the way and even as he gets some closure in his personal life, an enemy threatens it all. The film ends setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.