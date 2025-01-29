Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer blockbuster

Pushpa 2: The Rule is coming to OTT! After breaking several box office records at the box office after its release in theatres on December 5, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is ready to premiere on Netflix. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of Netflix India shared a teaser of the film and announced that Pushpa 2 will premiere on the platform on January 30. (Also read: Aamir Khan congratulates Pushpa 2 The Rule as it approaches Dangal's all-time record, Allu Arjun responds) Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 arrives on Netflix

Netflix announced that the OTT version will come with 23 minutes of extra footage. "Pushpa Bhau ne sun li aapki baat, ab Pushpa ka rule, Hindi mein bhi 🔥

Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!" read the caption.

About the film

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

A day ahead of its release, a tragic incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Arjun and the film's team had visited to promote their film. The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition.

The tragic sequence of events began when a large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. Arjun was later arrested and released on bail.