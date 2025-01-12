Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded: Allu Arjun shares unseen footage from the film, including that Japan scene. Watch

Sukumar’s Pushpa films have been in production for a long time. The 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise went on floors in 2019 and the 2024 sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule went on floors in 2022. The director now plans on adding 20 minutes additional footage to the latter film to flesh out the story better. (Also Read: Inside Allu Arjun's father Aravind's 76th birthday celebrations with ‘Pushpa ka baap’ cake, family time, and more) Allu Arjun in a still from Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded.

Allu Arjun posts unseen footage

Sukumar turned 55 on January 11 and on the occasion, a glimpse of Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded was released. Allu Arjun posted it on his X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, writing, “Glimpse of #Pushpa2Reloaded.” The short teaser sees unseen footage of him as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. It also seems to provide context to the opening fight sequence in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

During the promotions of the film, Sukumar released videos that seemed to hint there's more to the film’s story. A video titled Where is Pushpa Raj? hinted that the titular character was believed to be dead but on the run. Many wondered if it was the lead-up to Pushpa 3: The Rampage, though the film’s team never clarified it.

Some other sequences from the teaser that were set in Japan were also missing from the film. The new glimpse promises to delve more into those scenes, with one shot seeing Arjun in a kimono and banging his hand on the table. It also goes back to the film’s opening sequence that many debated was a premotion or a dream.

“Those who have said that all the P2 will make sense in P3 will have a good time now,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Looking forward to the extended version.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded

Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres on December 5 and collected over ₹1831 crore worldwide in 32 days. The film will feature additional 20 minutes of unseen footage from January 17. Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay also star in it.

The reloaded version was supposed to hit screens on January 11, but it was postponed due to ‘technical difficulties’. “The extended version will be worth the wait with whistle worthy moments,” wrote the film’s team.