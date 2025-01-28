Menu Explore
Veer Pahariya calls brother Shikhar Pahariya's girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor his ‘first friend in the industry’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 28, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Veer Pahariya said that Shikhar Pahariya is someone he can go to if he needs “personal or professional advice”. He added that they “talk about everything”.

Veer Pahariya, who made his film debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, has opened up about his equation with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and his rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. Speaking with News18, Veer called Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor his "first actor friends in the industry". Shikhar is a horse rider and a professional polo player. (Also Read | Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya praises ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, admits taking tips from brother Shikhar’s GF)

Veer Pahariya spoke about Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor.
Veer Pahariya spoke about Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor.

Veer spoke about his brother Shikhar

Talking about his brother, Veer said, “He’s not in the public eye. He isn’t very accessible. To me, he’s a friend figure. He’s someone I can go to if I need personal or professional advice. We talk about everything, and we’re very close. Both he and I are very normal. We’re very simple people. We don’t care about materialistic things. Experiences are more important for us."

Veer also talked about Janhvi

Speaking about the Kapoor sisters, Veer added, “Janhvi and Khushi (Kapoor) are my first actor friends in the industry."

What Veer recently told HT about Janhvi

Recently, speaking with HT City, Veer had spoken about taking advice from Janhvi, “I think she’s very talented as an actress and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don’t miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she’s pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice.”

About Veer's debut film, Sky Force

Veer was recently seen in Sky Force directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, the film released on January 24 ahead of Republic Day.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

