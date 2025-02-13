'What all happens when mouth opens': Did AR Rahman take a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy?

It seems that India's Got Latent controversy has gone mainstream. Even as an FIR has been filed against the show's creator, Samay Raina, and other panellists for an alleged offensive remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, chatter continues to grow. And now, it seems composer AR Rahman has shared his two bits about the row too. At the music launch event of Chhaava on Wednesday, the composer quipped about keeping one's mouth shut, which many believed was a sly dig at the Latent row. AR Rahman's quip was directed at Ranveer Allahbadia, many felt.

The music launch of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava took place at the NMACC Auditorium in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Rahman, the film's composer, took to the stage and performed. At one point, Vicky joined him and quizzed him playfully. The actor said"You'll have to be lazy now , but only with 3 emoji if you'll have to describe your music." Rahman responded, "First with mouth closed," adding the mouth-clised gesture with his hands. The composer then added, "This past week we have all seen what all happens when mouth opens." The remark left Vicky in splits and the audience hooting.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

Controversy erupted on talent show India's Got Latent this past week when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest panelist, made a joke about 'watching your parents have sex or joining them'. This led to widespread criticism of what many deemed as a vulgar joke. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has filed a case against the show. "A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people. A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6," the Cyber Cell stated.

As part of the investigation, individuals linked to India's Got Latent are being questioned, including influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and host Samay Raina.

In a statement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned Allahbadia's remarks as "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal values. The AICWA called for a ban on India's Got Latent, demanding that actors and filmmakers distance themselves from the show and its creators.

The Guwahati Crime Branch filed an FIR against various influencers and creators associated with the show. The FIR includes charges related to obscenity and the protection of women's dignity.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina react

In the wake of the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology for his comments. He acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in a video shared on his social media account. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Host Samay Raina also posted on his social media, saying that he had deleted all the videos of the show from YouTube and would cooperate with the authorities.

(With ANI inputs)