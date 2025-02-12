Chhaava advance booking report: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 6.7 crore; outpaces Deva, Emergency

Chhaava advance booking report: Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film, Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is all set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Backed by Maddock Films, the historical action film is poised to have a good opening, according to Sacnilk. Chhaava advance booking report: Vicky Kaushal's still from the historic drama.

Chhaava advance booking

According to the website, 2,32,746 tickets for Chhaava's opening day have been sold across 8.090 shows in India. The film is projecting an opening of ₹6.74 crore in India so far and ₹8.42 crore, including block seats. It remains to be seen how much it collects on day 1, though it might beat the opening of his previous film Bad Newz at ₹8.3 crore.

For context, this year's big-ticket films were Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, while Shahid Kapoor's Deva brought in ₹5.5 crore. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency had a ₹2.5 crore opening so Chhaava might have one of the biggest openings of 2025 so far.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Talking about the physical transformation he underwent for the movie, Vicky Kaushal revealed at a promotional event, “There were days when I had no time to even relax. With 12-hour shoot schedules, two hours of training before and two hours of action rehearsals after, I barely had time to sleep.” He credited Katrina Kaif for being supportive during this period. “Katrina knows how it is in the industry, and she was so kind and patient with me,” he added.