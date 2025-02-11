Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Golden Temple ahead of Chhaava release. See pics

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film 'Chhaava'. From visiting sacred places to participating in fan events, the duo is involved in several activities to make the audience aware of their period drama. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal offers prayers at Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad ahead of Chhaava release) Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna at the Golden Temple.

Vicky and Rashmika at Golden Temple

On Monday, they paid a visit to the Golden Temple and offered prayers there with 'Chhaava' team. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted several images from the Golden Temple and shared his memorable experience of offering prayers at Harmandir Sahib.

"There's something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru," he posted.

Last week, he was spotted performing Shiv Puja at the Shri Grishneshwar Temple.

During the film promotion in Jaipur, Vicky spoke to the media about how he prepared for the role. "A biopic needs a lot of preparation work not only for an actor but for the entire team. Working on a historical subject is really challenging because of the huge budget, and creating a different era on screen. We have tried to make it as realistic as possible," he said.

"As an actor, the preparation is not only physical but also mental. There was action training, bodybuilding training and also doing research on the history as it was important to understand that period," he added.

The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

'Chhaava' is slated for release in theatres on February 14. It also stars Akshaye Khanna. Laxman Utekar has directed it.

(With inputs from ANI)