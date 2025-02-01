Menu Explore
Rashmika Mandanna teaches Vicky Kaushal to speak in Telugu at Chhaava event. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 01, 2025 05:43 PM IST

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal.

On Friday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were in Hyderabad to promote their upcoming film Chhaava. During the launch of a song titled Jaane Tu from the film, Rashmika taught Vicky how to address the audience in Telugu. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal wheels around injured Rashmika Mandanna during Chhaava song launch. Watch)

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna promoted Chhaava in Hyderabad.
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna promoted Chhaava in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna teaches Vicky Kaushal Telugu

Vicky posted videos from the promotional event on his Instagram stories, thanking Rashmika for teaching him the language. He wrote, “Meant every word. Thank you Hyderabad,” posting a video in which he says in Telugu, “Greetings everyone. I hope everyone is well. I am very happy to be here in Hyderabad today.”

He also called Rashmika his ‘teacher’ posting a video in which he says in Telugu, “I hope everyone watches the film in theatre on February 14 and supports us.” The audience cheered for them both, clearly happy with his Telugu-speaking skills.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The historical action film is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava. Dinesh Vijan has produced the film under Maddock Films. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Filming commenced for Chhaava in 2023 and ended in 2024. AR Rahman composed the music for the film, which is slated to be released on February 14. Initially set for release in December last year, the release was postponed to this date.

Upcoming work

Rashmika, who was last seen in the hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule, will soon star in Sikandar with Salman Khan and Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana in Hindi, apart from The Girlfriend with Dheekshith Shetty and Kubera with Dhanush in Telugu. Vicky, who was last seen in Bad Newz, will soon star in Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is yet to announce other projects.

