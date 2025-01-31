Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule's ‘rappa rappa’ scene makes Reddit, Twitter cringe: ‘This is how I wash clothes’

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil released in theatres on December 5 and on Netflix on January 30. While the film was loved and made over ₹1831 crore worldwide, according to the producers, the internet found it a little hard to digest the infamous ‘rappa rappa’ (slaughter) climax fight scene. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Hindi version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster) Allu Arjun plays a smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Internet reacts to the climax fight

Despite being as publicised as the jatara scene by the makers as one of the film’s ‘highlights’, many wondered what they were even watching once the film was released on OTT. One Reddit user questioned, “Is this supposed to be a mass heroic scene or a comedy scene?”

Another wrote, “i couldn’t stop laughing when he straight up launches himself into the air, moves around like a boomerang, and starts biting everybody while his hands and feet are bound.” One person joked, “This is how I wash clothes.”

The scene was tore apart on X (formerly Twitter) too with one person writing, “How to Watch Pushpa 2 Without Regretting It: 1. Intro Scene: Skip it entirely and jump straight to his wake-up scene. 2. Songs: Whenever a song pops up, just fast-forward to the next scene. 3. Climax Fight (Rappa Rappa): Do yourself a favour. Skip it completely (highly recommended). 4. Final Climax Scene: You can watch this part after the fight; it’s somewhat bearable. Enjoy (or at least survive) the rest of the movie!”

Another thought the Kaateramma fight in Prabhas’ Salaar was much better, calling the ‘rappa rappa’ scene ‘over the top’. They wrote, “In my opinion, Pushpa 2 climax was more over the top. Salaar kaateramma scene was worth it. It has a greater number of repeats than rappa sequence of pushpa. It's what I really felt. Nonetheless, AA did a great job. But for me, Kaateramma > Rappa.” One X user joked, “Men Feel Sad. Men Opened Netflix. Men Watched Rappa Rappa Scene. Men uninstalled netflix.”

The scene in question

For the unversed, a key scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun’s character Pushpa behave like a possessed man for the second time. The first time he behaves like that is when he dons a saree and jewellery during the jatara (temple festival) scene after he learns of Srivalli’s pregnancy.

The second time he is pushed into it by the antagonists after his niece is kidnapped. The scene, which defies laws of physics and logic, sees him fighting and flying in the air even as his hands a tied - a callback to one of his fight scenes in Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule ends with setting things up for Pushpa 3: The Rampage though no one from the film’s team, apart from music composer Devi Sri Prasad has spoken about it in interviews.