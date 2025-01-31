Vicky Kaushal wheels around injured Rashmika Mandanna during Chhaava song launch. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are in Hyderabad to promote their upcoming film Chhaava. The song Jaane Tu was launched there on Friday and Vicky accompanied Rashmika, wheeling her around due to her leg injury. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship, fans feel 'partner' comment is for Vijay Deverakonda) Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna promoted Chhaava in Hyderabad.

Vicky Kaushal wheels around Rashmika Mandanna

Videos posted by the paparazzi present there show Vicky all smiles as he wheels Rashmika into the venue. One video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram shows him bringing her in as dhol players welcome them in.

Rashmika can’t stop grinning in another video as her co-star takes her to where they’re supposed to be, even kneeling down near here for the pictures. Rashmika opted for a kurta and pyjama in hues of red and orange for the event while Vicky opted for a plum kurta.

Fans thought it was adorable that Vicky was handling Rashmika’s wheelchair, with one fan calling it the ‘cutest video’ on X (formerly Twitter). Responding to some trolls, one fan wrote on Instagram, “Firstly, they trolled her on not using wheel chair....and now that she's using... still they have problem ...oh God.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s injury

Earlier this month, Rashmika posted pictures of her leg wrapped up in a cast on Instagram, revealing that she’s had to take a break from work due to a gym injury. She wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”

She apologised to the directors for delaying her shooting schedule, writing, “To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…”

Rashmika and Vicky's upcoming film Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14.