Chhaava director Laxman Utekar deletes Vicky Kaushal's dance number after Raj Thackeray's objection: ‘Not a big deal’

On Sunday, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant raised objections about a scene in Chhaava, where Vicky Kaushal, who plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is shown dancing. In response, the film's director, Laxman Utekar, revealed that after meeting with Raj Thackeray, he decided to remove the scene from the film. Vicky Kaushal performs the lezim dance in the Chhaava trailer.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's dance sequence to be removed

In a statement to the media, the filmmaker said, "I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So, I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say his words are very helpful to me. After meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was doing lezim dance," as reported by India Today

He further confirmed that the dance sequence featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be deleted from the movie and said, “Lezim dance is not a big deal. Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from film.”

He went on to explain that the film's portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj was inspired by Shivaji Sawant's book Chhava, which depicts Sambhaji as a 20-year-old warrior. However, out of respect for those who were hurt by the portrayal, Utekar decided to remove the dance sequence, emphasising that Lezim dance was not more significant than the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The director also recognised the concerns of various Maharashtra ministers, emphasising the importance of having historians view the film before its release. Utekar mentioned that a special premiere show has been organised on January 29, which will include historians and experts who will offer their guidance.

What Uday Samant said

This comes after Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant’s suggestion that the film should be reviewed by historians and scholars to ensure there are no objectionable scenes. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Samant expressed, “It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated."

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 14.