Mumbai, Filmmaker Laxman Utekar on Monday said the "lezim" dance scene will be removed from his upcoming movie "Chhaava", based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, after it faced objection from politicians and history enthusiasts. Controversial dance scene to be snipped from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava'

The filmmaker announced his decision after he discussed the issue with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here earlier in the day.

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, are seen dancing with the "lezim", a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Talking to reporters, Utekar said, "The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive. He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing 'lezim', we will delete it. It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments."

The dance scene sparked outrage with social media backlash and criticism from politicians alleging disrespect to the historical figure.

Utekar said, "We are removing the scene because it is not a significant part of the film. If people feel that the portrayal is inaccurate, we are willing to make this change. Our goal has always been to honour and showcase the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world."

"This film is a result of four years of research by our team. The aim is to educate the world about the contributions of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as a great warrior and king. If any part of the film tarnishes this vision, we have no hesitation in addressing it," Utekar said.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena Uday Samant, who had demanded the removal of objectionable scenes, welcomed the film director's decision and said he hoped this would bring the matter to a close.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 14.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.