Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt go retro in leaked shoot pics from Bhansali's Love and War, fans say ‘Bombay Velvet vibes’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious love saga, Love & War. As the shoot is underway in Mumbai, the actors and the film's crew have guarded their looks from the production. However, on Wednesday, Zoom clicked some new and unseen pictures of their retro looks from the film. (Also read: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love and War a 're-working' of Sangam? Sanjay Leela Bhansali says this) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

The leaked pictures of Ranbir and Alia

The pictures, which have since been shared by fan clubs on various social media platforms, show Ranbir dressed in a white shirt, blue trousers, and a blue tie. The actor is seen sporting slicked-back hair and a moustache. Reports state that Ranbir plays an Air Force pilot in this period drama, which would explain his look in the picture.

Another picture shows Alia rocking a vintage 1960s puff hairdo and dressed in a white co-ord set reminiscent of the era as well. After the pictures were shared on Reddit, many users commented that they were similar to Ranbir's look from Anurag Kashyap's period drama Bombay Velvet. One comment read, "Bombay Velvet vibes." Another added, “Alia in the last pic looks classic, Jacqueline Kenndy coded.”

Many praised the actors for carrying off the looks. "Ngl i am gagged they are actually serving," wrote one. However, others felt that Alia wasn't doing justice to the look or the era. "Looks like a vintage old world romance, love how again Alia will look like a complete misfit in this as well," read one comment.

About Love and War

Love & War is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Vicky Kaushal, alongside Ranbir and Alia. Described as a love saga in times of war, the film was rumoured to be a remake of Sangam, the classic starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. While Bhansali denied the reports, the fact that some of the filming took place at an air base in Jodhpur added fuel to them. Sangam had the two leads playing Indian Air Force pilots. Love & War is slated for release on March 20, 2026.