Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor to come to Delhi for RC 16 shoot. Here's what we know

Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up to commence the next leg of filming for their highly anticipated Telugu film, RC 16, which is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actors are set to come to New Delhi for their next filming schedule, where they will embark on a journey across the city to capture different moods and moments for their upcoming film. Also read: Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara visits him on set of RC 16; Upasana Konidela feels FOMO

Delhi calling

After completing the schedule in Mysore, it is being said that the actors will fly to Delhi to shoot at several iconic locations such as the Parliament and Jama Masjid. As per Deccan Chronicle, Ram will film key sequences of RC 16 at these locations.

“These scenes are crucial to the sports-centric drama, and the team has already applied for the necessary permissions. They are awaiting approval from the respective authorities,” said a source.

According to the source, they will start shooting at the Parliament on March 4. “However, with Ramadan underway, filming at Jama Masjid might be delayed until the end of March. Meanwhile, the shoot in Parliament is expected to take place in the upcoming schedule, which begins on March 4. Before heading to Delhi, the team will shoot in the outskirts of Hyderabad,” added the source. The makers of RC 16 kicked off its first schedule in Mysore in November last year.

About the film

The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March 2024. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC 16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor..." the banner had tweeted. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps.

This will be Janhvi’s second Telugu project. She made her Telugu debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Koratala Siva directorial was released in last year. In the film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. She is expected to appear in the second part of the film as well.

Meanwhile, Ram was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. The film was released in theatres for Sankranthi last year, but it failed to make a mark. Mounted on a massive budget, the film was critiqued for its predictable story. Ram’s performance was praised for one of the dual characters he played, Appanna.