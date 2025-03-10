Priyanka Chopra poses with air hostess fans as she lands in Odisha for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 shoot. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India, sparking excitement among fans, especially after her mother, Madhu Chopra, recently confirmed her involvement in SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, SSMB 29. The actor was spotted at Odisha airport, reportedly arriving to resume shooting for the film. Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Odisha airport.

Priyanka Chopra at Odisha airport

Priyanka was seen posing with the airline crew upon landing in Odisha. She kept her look casual yet stylish, wearing grey denim jeans paired with a black tank top and a leather jacket. She completed her ensemble with a black cap and boots. Before heading to Odisha, Priyanka had been in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot but briefly travelled to Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. On February 19, she was seen returning home with her daughter, Malti Marie.

Earlier, reports suggested that SS Rajamouli and his team had moved to Odisha for the next phase of SSMB 29's shoot. A few days ago, leaked pictures from the set surfaced on social media. The ongoing schedule is expected to feature Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka.

About SSMB 29

The film's shoot commenced in January this year with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. However, the makers have kept Mahesh Babu’s look under wraps, refraining from sharing any official pictures. SSMB 29 is touted to be an adventure thriller, drawing comparisons to Indiana Jones. While the full cast and the film’s title have yet to be officially announced, fans are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be a massive project, reportedly being made on a staggering budget of ₹1000 crore.

When asked about the circulating reports of Priyanka's involvement in SSMB 29, Madhu Chopra subtly confirmed the news in an interview with Lehren Retro, saying, "Vahin shooting pe hain voh" (She is shooting the film). She also nodded in agreement when the interviewer mentioned that Priyanka was in Hyderabad for the shoot. The film will mark Priyanka’s long-awaited return to Indian cinema, generating immense excitement among fans.