Priyanka Chopra refuses selfie with fan as she heads out of Mumbai with Malti: ‘I am with the baby’

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen flying out of Mumbai with her daughter, Malti Marie. The actor had a touching motherly moment at the airport as she held Malti in her arms and shielded her from the camera flashes while making her way inside Mumbai airport.

(Also Read: YouTuber calls out Priyanka Chopra for clapping for first responders from her mansion; Reddit comes to her defense) Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie at Mumbai airport.

Priyanka with Malti at Mumbai airport

On Wednesday, Priyanka was seen jetting out of Mumbai with her daughter. The actor opted for a casual and comfortable airport look, donning a grey jumpsuit along with a matching cap and black sunglasses. As she stepped out of her car with Malti in her arms and her bodyguard following closely, one of her fans was seen requesting a selfie. Replying to the fan, Priyanka said, "I am so sorry, I won't be able to take pictures, I am with the baby." While the fan was disappointed, she was later heard saying, "I love you, Priyanka," which brought a smile to the actor's face.

Priyanka also avoided any interaction with the paparazzi and was seen hiding Malti’s face, shielding her from the camera flashes as she headed inside Mumbai airport. Fans were in awe of the mother-daughter bond. One of the comments read, "So cute, Malti baby is sleeping in her mother's arms." Another wrote, "Hope to see you back in India again soon." Another added, "Malti is so cute."

Priyanka Chopra's Hyderabad visit

Priyanka landed in India last month and was seen spending time in Hyderabad before travelling to Mumbai for her brother's wedding. After attending the wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayay, Priyanka was seen heading back to Hyderabad, sparking speculation about her resuming the shoot for SSMB 29.

Earlier, there were rumours that Priyanka is set to lead SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29. Though neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed her participation in the film, fans are convinced after spotting indirect hints in her Instagram stories. Amid the speculation, Priyanka shared a video documenting her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad and added RRR's song in the background. After reaching Hyderabad, she hinted at "new beginnings" as she visited Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana with Upasana Konidela.

The shoot for SSMB 29 began with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. However, the makers refrained from sharing any pictures, keeping Mahesh Babu's look under wraps. The film is touted to be an adventure thriller, similar to Indiana Jones, and is also rumoured to feature John Abraham in a key role. However, the cast and official title of the film are yet to be announced.