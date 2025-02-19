YouTuber calls out Priyanka Chopra for clapping for first responders from her mansion; Reddit comes to her defense

In 2020, when the world was dealing with the first wave of the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra had shared a video of herself, joining in on the janta curfew and applauding the services of ‘doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19’. YouTuber Brett Cooper took that moment and included it in her new video criticising the tone-deaf response of many celebrities during the pandemic and how they failed to connect with the anxieties of the general public. This clip emerged on Reddit where many users on the platform came out in support of the actor. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra offers money to needy person on Mumbai road, fans call her ‘the real queen’. Watch) Priyanka Chopra had participated in the janta curfew from Los Angeles in 2020.

YouTuber slams Priyanka's response

In the video, the YouTuber called out Priyanka's actions and said, “It does not end! It goes on for like 30 seconds! Theatre kids, like okay, I can say that because I am a theatre kid. What did you think this would do? People watch this video and are like I don't need your applause! At all! This is only making this situation worse because you are trying to empathize with me from the balcony of your huge Malibu mansion wherever you are!”

The same video also included other examples of celebrities and how they reacted during the pandemic, with Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, David Geffen, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez.

She went on, “I am sorry if normal people saw these posts and decided not to care! Because they weren't real at all and what made it worse that in 2020 was that two months later they picked up the BLM fight, advocating for the destruction in the streets… and screaming for the defunding of the police while they sit pretty in their gated homes and gated communities.”

How Reddit reacted

Reacting to the clip, several Reddit users came out in support of Priyanka. One said, “As far as I remember, Priyanka was among the few Indian celebrities who used to share information and post about resources during the COVID pandemic. Also when the lockdown began in 2020, the clapping and beating of utensils and lighting candles etc was a thing in several countries, not just India and not just because Modi said so. It was a way of showing solidarity and appreciation for the healthcare and essential workers.”

Another user said, "I don't get the "clapping from her huge mansion" part. Yes, PC does have the liberty to live in a highly upper-class area today. But that is purely because she worked super hard to get there without any privileges backing her up, so it's not like she doesn't understand what struggling is for a common person. In general, this point is confusing. Is a rich person not allowed to appreciate first-responders just because he lives in a posh area? They should just remain totally silent on the matter?"

“Priyanka Chopra >>>> Brett Cooper. The Daily Wire has ruined a nation, and the repercussions will be felt by the entire world. What did Priyanka do? relief. Such cringe, right? The audacity!” read another comment.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of Citadel. The actor will reportedly be seen next in SS Rajamouli's next starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. An official announcement is yet to be made.