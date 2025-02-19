Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted exiting the private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor is tipped to start shooting for her upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli although the official announcement is yet to be made. The actor was seen handing out some cash to a beggar on the streets from her car. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra returns to Hyderabad after brother Siddharth's wedding; fans curious about SSMB 29) Priyanka Chopra was seen giving some cash to a man on the streets.

Priyanka at airport

In a paparazzi video that was later shared on Instagram, Priyanka was seen exiting the premises of the airport and entering her car. The actor looked chic in a light green co-ord set, as she briefly waved at the paparazzo before entering her car. As her car came out of the airport and waited for the signal on the streets, a beggar came in the side of the foot walk.

Priyanka stretched out her hand with some cash for the man, which he grabbed and put in his shirt. Priyanka's kind gesture was noted by fans in the comments, as one said, “God bless you.” Another fan commented, “She's the most kindest person ❤️”

Her upcoming project

The actor had sent fans wondering about her upcoming film when she teased a ‘new chapter’ as she shared pictures from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. In the caption, Priyanka wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Nothing much is known about Rajamouli’s next after RRR and Mahesh’s next after Guntur Kaaram. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony earlier this month. The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.