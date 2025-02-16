Priyanka Chopra returns to Hyderabad after brother Siddharth's wedding; fans curious about SSMB 29

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhayay. She has now arrived back in Hyderabad and fans think it's to resume the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. Priyanka Chopra arrives back in Hyderabad.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day, shares rare picture from their dating era)

Priyanka Chopra arrives back in Hyderabad

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and confirmed the news of her arriving back in Hyderabad. The actor shared a video capturing the Hyderabad International Airport. In another story, she gave glimpse of getting her long nails removed that she wore for her brother’s wedding. Sharing the video, she wrote, “bye bye wedding nails.”

Priyanka Chopra at Hyderabad airport.

Priyanka Chopra getting her nails removed.

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a pastel-coloured co-ord set as she headed to Hyderabad. She was seen waving at the paparazzi and smiling for the cameras before she entered the airport. She even obliged a fan with a selfie, who was thrilled to have met the actor. Curious fans wondered on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) if she's back to shoot for SSMB 29.

Priyanka in SSMB 29?

When Priyanka flew to Hyderabad from Toronto, she documented her journey on Instagram. She shared a reel on her Instagram about flying from Toronto to Dubai and from Dubai to Hyderabad. She captioned the video with just an Om emoji, her use of the song Roar of RRR caught everyone’s attention. While there were speculations surfacing about her leading SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, her story had fans convinced she is a part of the film.

Apart from this, after landing in Hyderabad, the actor teased a ‘new chapter’ as she shared pictures from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. In the caption, Priyanka wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

About SSMB 29

SSMB 29 was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The makers have refrained from releasing any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh Babu’s look under wraps. written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. The film is also rumoured to star John Abraham in a crucial role, but the official cast is yet to be announced.