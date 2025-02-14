Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day, shares rare picture from their dating era

Priyanka Chopra found love in singer Nick Jonas and tied the knot with him in December 2018. The two were recently in India to attend Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, where they posed for paparazzi in matching blue outfits. On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to celebrate her love story, and called Nick her ‘forever Valentine.’ (Also read: Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with namaste, Nick Jonas waves at them as they arrive at Siddharth Chopra's house) Priyanka Chopra posted a pair of pictures on Valentine's Day.

Priyanka's post on Valentine's Day

In her new post, Priyanka shared a picture with Nick from the time they were dating. The picture was a selfie that was taken by Priyanka, while Nick looked at the camera and smiled. Both of them wore white for the date. The date on which the picture was taken was also mentioned in it, in January 2018. The second picture was taken from the sangeet ceremony a week ago, and here again the two twinned in matching blue outfits.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote: “How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine.”

About their relationship

Priyanka and Nick first started talking in 2016 when Nick texted her on X (formerly Twitter) and they exchanged numbers. They met at the Met Gala 2017 for the first time and began dating in May 2018. When he first saw her at an Oscars after-party in 2017, he got down on one knee and gushed about her in front of a room full of people.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December 2018, after a whirlwind romance. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony, to respect each other’s beliefs. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy.