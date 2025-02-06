Move over Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie is the new desi girl as she flaunts lehenga, bangles, mehendi at maamu's wedding

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai, this time to attend the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra. She brought her daughter Malti Marie along too and now, her husband Nick Jonas has also landed in India for the celebrations. On Thursday, Priyanka shared a photo album on Instagram, featuring all the highlights from last night's mehendi ceremony. Malti clearly stole the show. (Also read: Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai to attend Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding, greets paparazzi at airport. Watch) Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie. They are in India to attend the wedding of the actor's brother.

A happy mehendi album

In the pictures posted by Priyanka, little Malti is seen in a pink, floral lehenga, similar to her mom's white floral outfit. She also wore pink and purple bangles and got tiny mehendi designs on her hand. Priyanka also made her wear a white denim jacket over her very desi look.

Another moment showed maamu Siddharth playing with Malti while she rested in Priyanka's arms. Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas also looked stunning in her pink saree and tied up hair as she got mehendi applied on her hands by artistes. Her husband, Kevin Jonas Sr took her picture.

Priyanka danced with her cousin Mannara to her own song Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also posed with all the senior members of the family at dinner.

Fans loved the sweet moments from the wedding. “Imagine having such an amazing family and family in law! Sharing your culture and celebrating together. This is life and it’s so amazing,” wrote a fan. “She didn't forget her origin, proud of you,” wrote another. Priyanka has now started hiding Malti's face from social media, something her fans also appreciate. “Love the way u hide the face. Typically Indian mom... nazar na lage....thu thu thu,” wrote a fan.

Family comes together

Priyanka's younger brother Siddharth is set to marry actor Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday. Priyanka, 42, came to India last month along with three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and flew straight to Hyderabad before heading to Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor, who is based out of Los Angeles, has been sharing a series of pictures and videos from her brother's pre-wedding festivities like the mehndi and haldi ceremonies on social media.

Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr also arrived in India days ago to attend Siddharth and Neelam's nuptials.