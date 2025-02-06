Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai to attend Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding, greets paparazzi at airport. Watch

Jiju is here! Many fans wondered why was Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas missing from the pre-wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Nick has now landed in India for attending his brother-in-law's wedding. The singer was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon, where he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in one of her best looks ever at brother’s wedding function, fixes saasu ma Denise Jonas’ saree) Nick Jonas arrived in India to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law.

Nick arrives in India

Nick looked handsome in an all-white outfit as he arrived in India ahead of the wedding on Thursday. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport. Nick was seen getting inside the car after greeting the paparazzi.

Priyanka's pre-wedding celebrations

Over the last few days, Priyanka has been busy with the pre-wedding celebrations of Siddharth, who is set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Haldi celebrations, where she was seen posing for pictures, dancing with the rest of the family and close friends. “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony 💛” she wrote in the caption.

For the sangeet ceremony later in the evening, Priyanka stunned in a strapless white gown paired with a statement Bulgari neckpiece. Priyanka brought in her in-laws Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, for some pictures too. Priyanka was also seen fixing the saree of mother-in-law Denise Jonas, in a candid moment.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into the shaadi ka ghar, showing her family preparing for Siddharth’s wedding festivities. “Shaadi ka ghar..!! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! From sangeet practice to family jams—so good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one. But is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra,” read the caption.