Priyanka Chopra stuns in one of her best looks ever at brother’s wedding function, fixes saasu ma Denise Jonas’ saree

Priyanka Chopra arrived for brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai in a stunning strapless gown. The actor stole the limelight as she got down from her car and posed for the paparazzi near the entrance of the venue on Wednesday evening. The actor had earlier attended the haldi ceremony with her extended family and relatives. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings desi girl energy as she grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, has a blast at brother's haldi ceremony) Priyanka Chopra was joined by her in-law at brother Siddharth’s wedding ceremonies.

Priyanka poses with in-laws

A paparazzi account took to Instagram to share the video of Priyanka arriving for Siddharth's pre-wedding ceremony, which seems to be the Sangeet night. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown which had several motifs of flowers, leaves and plants embedded on it in various colours. The actor opted for a statement neckpiece to complement the look. She posed for the paparazzi at the entrance, which had the sign 'SN', standing for the initials of Siddharth and Neelam, on it.

After posing solo, Priyanka brought in her in-laws Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, for some pictures too. Priyanka was also seen fixing the saree of mother-in-law Denise Jonas, in a candid moment. Although her in-laws are here, the actor's husband Nick Jonas was noticeably absent from the ceremony.

More details

Priyanka had earlier opted for a traditional ensemble for the haldi ceremony on Wednesday morning. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the celebrations, where she was seen posing for pictures, dancing with the rest of the family and close friends. “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony 💛” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of Citadel. She has not yet confirmed whether she will be playing the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next.